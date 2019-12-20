Consumer Reports reviews best instant cameras for holiday gifting

CR checked out six instant cameras on the market and looked at several things, including image quality and autofocus. Our experts found there are a few drawbacks to “instant” photography. For starters, you’re not going to get high-quality photos by any stretch. And it can be expensive. You can expect to pay anywhere from 66 cents to $1.15 for each standard color Instax print, and about 50 cents for each Zink print. CR suggests trying to buy the film in bulk to save money.