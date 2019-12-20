Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg rolls out health care policy, riffs Trump in Memphis rally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, picked Memphis to unveil his health care platform Thursday. It’s a key component in his run for the White House in 2020.
Bloomberg is trying to make up ground in the Democratic contest since announcing his presidential run a month ago. He said he’d build upon former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act to extend health care options to all Americans.
“Somebody said to me the other day, you’re spending a lot of money,” said Bloomberg. “I said, yes I’m making an investment to replace Donald Trump, and it’s the best investment I could make.”
The standing-room-only crowd of roughly 250 people filled a meeting space at the central library Thursday. The Bluff City was the place where billionaire and 12-year New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg chose to roll out his health care plan and riff a fellow New Yorker, President Donald Trump.
“He promised to repeal the ACA and replace it with something better. But he’s never had another plan,” said Bloomberg.
Bloomberg told the crowd he picked Tennessee for the announcement because of a higher number of uninsured people in the state when compared to other and a handful of rural hospitals that have closed statewide since 2012.
Highlights of his platform include a push toward universal healthcare by allowing people to pay premiums and purchase federal policies, a ban on surprise medical bills, and a cap of out-of-network hospital prices.
Bloomberg dismissed a Medicare-for-all type system, a shot at fellow Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s health care proposal.
“This is America. We’re wealthy enough to provide people with healthcare. Why on earth don’t we do it,” he remarked.
CNBC reported weeks ago Bloomberg spent $57 million on television ads during the first week of his campaign, flooding the airwaves and hoping to peak as a candidate after the first primary votes are cast.
“It’s a long shot, and it depends on nobody or no two people emerging from the early primary and caucuses as front runners,” said Michael Nelson, WMC Action News 5 political analyst. “He’s basically keeping his powder dry for Super Tuesday.”
Tennessee’s presidential primaries are being held as part of Super Tuesday. That’s Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
