Google to bring hundreds of jobs to Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Google Operations Center will be opening in northwestern Mississippi next year.
Google made the announcement Wednesday, saying the operations center will bring more than 350 jobs to the area and marks the company’s first entry into the state.
Agents working out of the northwestern operations center will provide customer service to Google users by assisting with tasks ranging from answering calls to product troubleshooting, ad campaign set-up and more.
The Mississippi center will be the first U.S.-based Google Operations Center. A spokesperson for Google says they have yet to identify the exact location.
