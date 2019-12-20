5 Great Things: SCSO deputies donate gifts to Salvation Army angels; Mid-South 2nd graders hang out with nursing home residents

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 20, 2019 at 3:27 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 5:49 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, folks still found time to do Great Things in the Mid-South this week before Christmas. Here are 5.

Shelby County cheer team gives joyful Christmas to thousands of local kids

Memphis Pride All-Stars raised $28,161 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and collected 1,000 toys for children at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital through their cheerleading showcase.

West Memphis Police participate in ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

About 100 children from Steudlein Learning Center got a $100 Christmas shopping spree with West Memphis police during this year's Shop with a Cop event. The $9,200 spent was raised through donations, fundraising events and community partners.

Shelby County deputies donate gifts to Salvation Army angels

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies became Santa's helpers by transforming Vollentine Elementary School into Santa's workshop and delivering gifts to every student at the school or "angels" adopted through the Salvation Army.

Jerry Lee Lewis honored with Mississippi Country Music Trail marker

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Lee Lewis was honored with his very own Mississippi Country Music Trail marker at the Lewis Ranch in Nesbit.

Mid-South 2nd graders hang out with residents at local nursing home

Second graders with the Mighty Mustang Leadership Club spent the day caroling, gifting homemade wreaths, and reading Christmas books to elders in Forrest City, Arkansas retirement home -- bringing Christmas cheer to the residents

