Marchand and Boston take on Nashville

Nashville Predators (16-12-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (21-7-8, first in the Atlantic Division)
Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand and Boston hit the ice against Nashville. Marchand ranks fourth in the NHL with 51 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 33 assists.
The Bruins are 12-1-7 at home. Boston ranks sixth in the NHL shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.9 shots per game.
The Predators are 7-6-2 on the road. Nashville ranks seventh in the NHL shooting 10.3% and averaging 3.5 goals on 33.7 shots per game.
The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zdeno Chara leads the Bruins with a plus-18 in 36 games played this season. David Pastrnak has recorded four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.
Roman Josi leads the Predators with a plus-15 in 34 games played this season. Calle Jarnkrok has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.
Bruins: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.
INJURIES: Bruins: Brett Ritchie: out (illness).
Predators: Mikael Granlund: day to day (lower body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.