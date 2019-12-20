Memphis organizations hold ‘Merry Christmas Baby’ baby shower for soon-to-be parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Orange Mound residents are getting some extra support this holiday season.
Several organizations showed their support for soon-to-be parents with the 'Merry Christmas Baby' community baby shower on Friday.
Representatives from the Shelby County Health Department, Planned Parenthood and Peake Wellness of Memphis were all at the Orange Mound Community Center for the event.
"We're just spreading knowledge and awareness about STD's, to HIV and STI's -- making sure everyone has a clean bill of health and knows what's going on in their environment and how to take care of themselves," said Tamiko Woodall with the Shelby County Health Department.
Each group set up a booth with educational packets and free giveaways.
This was the 5th year for the event, and Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton was one of the hosts.
He said bringing all of the organizations together is the best way for them to share their information.
"Many of the challenges that urban representatives face is a lack of effective information -- has to be timely, useful and given in a way that they understand," said Commissioner Milton. "Coming to a community group meeting like this, reaching out to residents is an effective way."
The Shelby County School Board and Memphis City Council also spearhead the event, in hopes of making a difference in at least one person's life.
“Knowledge is power, helpful and it can change someone’s life,” said Commissioner Milton.
