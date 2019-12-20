Memphis pool players donate thousands to St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Chapter of the American Pool Players Association held its annual “St. Jude Shoot for a Cure Tournament” Dec. 6-7.
“Our annual St. Jude Shoot for a Cure tournament is one of the highlights of our League year,” said Memphis APA League Operator Nika Harvison. “We have generous donors who provide raffle prizes, silent auction items, and cash donations to help with raising money for St. Jude.”
Over $10,000 in raffle items and silent auction items were donated to the benefit. Organizers raised a total of $8,411 for St. Jude Children Research Hospital. Memphis APA has already set their goal at $10,000 in 2020.
“Why St. Jude? This is a question I’ve been asked several times over the last two years when we advertise our Shoot for a Cure tournament,” Harvison said. “Helping St. Jude is very important to our APA family in Memphis. They are located in our own backyard and they treat kids from all over the world.”
According to St. Jude, approximately 75 percent of their budgeted costs are covered by public contributions. They, in turn, are very generous with any discoveries they make by sharing with doctors and scientists worldwide in hopes of saving other children.
Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, this allows parents to focus on what is the most important -- their child.
