Memphis Zoo sea lions predict Navy to win AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Will Navy or Kansas State win the 61st AutoZone Liberty Bowl?
Sea Lions at the Memphis Zoo predicted that Navy will take the cake in this year’s bowl. During their morning show, one energetic sea lion emerged from the water to pointing its nose towards the Navy clipboard.
The countdown to kickoff is already up on the AutoZone Liberty Bowl website. Kickoff is set for Dec. 31 at 2:45 p.m.
For tickets call 901-795-7700 or visit the website.
