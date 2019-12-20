Memphis Zoo sea lions predict Navy to win AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Memphis Zoo sea lions predict Navy to win AutoZone Liberty Bowl
AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 20, 2019 at 10:46 AM CST - Updated December 20 at 11:18 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Will Navy or Kansas State win the 61st AutoZone Liberty Bowl?

Sea Lions at the Memphis Zoo predicted that Navy will take the cake in this year’s bowl. During their morning show, one energetic sea lion emerged from the water to pointing its nose towards the Navy clipboard.

WATCH: Memphis Zoo sea lions predict Navy will win the AutoZone Liberty Bowl https://bit.ly/36UGko3

Posted by WMC Action News 5 on Friday, December 20, 2019

The countdown to kickoff is already up on the AutoZone Liberty Bowl website. Kickoff is set for Dec. 31 at 2:45 p.m.

For tickets call 901-795-7700 or visit the website.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.