Mid-South 3rd grader gets emotional soldier surprise from her mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One student at Riverwood Elementary got a priceless Christmas gift Friday morning.
Eight-year-old Shaumya Williams received a holiday video message from her mom Staff Sgt. Quashaundria Williams who has been stationed in Korea for the past six months.
Little did Shaumya know her mom was really just a few feet away!
"I'm a very emotional person to begin with and so is she, so I knew immediately as soon as I walked in the door that she was going to start crying,” Williams said."I really missed my mommy since she was gone,” Shaumya added.
This is Staff Sgt. William’s second deployment – the first was in Afghanistan. Williams says she tries to talk to her daughter daily, but nothing beats her warm embrace.
“That touch it never goes away, so it felt really good to have that again.”
Shaumya and her mom have big plans this holiday season.
"We’re going to watch Frozen 2 and we’re going to go to my grandma and papa’s house.”
However, Shaumya says the greatest gift of all is having her mother home.
