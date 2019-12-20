More clouds and a chance for showers this weekend

WEEKEND: Although we will see some peeks of sunshine, this weekend will remain mostly cloudy. Overall, Saturday looks mostly dry with rain popping up after 9 pm. There will be a chance for showers into early Sunday, especially for areas south of I-40. Therefore, most of the rain will be situated in north Mississippi on Sunday. It will remain cloudy through the evening, but rain will come to an end after sunset. Highs will be in the lower to mid-50s.