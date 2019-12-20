More clouds and a chance for showers this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Although it is clear now, clouds will build in over the next few days. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. It will remain cloudy tonight and lows will dip into the upper 30s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 51. Winds will be southeast 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 37. Winds east 5 mph.
WEEKEND: Although we will see some peeks of sunshine, this weekend will remain mostly cloudy. Overall, Saturday looks mostly dry with rain popping up after 9 pm. There will be a chance for showers into early Sunday, especially for areas south of I-40. Therefore, most of the rain will be situated in north Mississippi on Sunday. It will remain cloudy through the evening, but rain will come to an end after sunset. Highs will be in the lower to mid-50s.
NEXT WEEK: We are expecting dry and unseasonably warm weather next week. Highs will be around 60 on Monday. Christmas Eve and Christmas will feature highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 40s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.