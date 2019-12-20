Pet of the Week: Rosemary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Meet sweet baby, Rosemary!
This puppy transferred to the Humane Society from a government facility with a broken hip. She was given a hip replacement and is now going through physical therapy.
The Humane Society told WMC they need donations so they can continue to help animals like Rosemary.
A generous donor said they would match any donation given until the end of the year - so give now!
The Humane Society is 100% full, so adopt a pet when you get the chance!
