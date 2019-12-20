Printer’s Alley in Midtown to reopen under conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Midtown Memphis bar is set to reopen after being temporarily closed as a public nuisance back in September.
The district attorney’s office has announced Printer’s Alley is allowed to reopen following an investigation that uncovered a cycle of drug trafficking, illegal liquor sales and other criminal activity. The owners of the business told WMC Action News 5 they hoped to reopen by next year just a week before the ruling from Environmental Court.
Memphis Police Department revealed that undercover officers were able to illegally purchase liquor and narcotics from employees and customers. The DA’ s office says Printer’s Alley has been the site of at least 61 calls to police regarding criminal activity from 2018 to 2015.
The owners of the bar have since agreed to 12 corrective conditions upon reopening according to the DA’s office.
- hiring a full time security officer
- adding surveillance cameras inside and out that is accessible to police
- performing criminal background checks on employees
- limiting hours of operation to 7 p.m. to 3:15 a.m.
- customers are not allowed to linger on the premises past 3:30 a.m.
The owners of Printer’s Alley will return to court Jan. 30 for an update on the bar’s compliance with the set conditions. According to the DA’s office, the owners could have to reimburse MPD for the expense of the investigation.
