Train to Christmas Town canceled Friday due to track repairs following derailment

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - All rides on The Train to Christmas Town in Batesville were canceled Friday after the holiday ride derailed Thursday night, frightening families aboard. Luckily nobody was injured.
Staffers told WMC Action News 5 on Friday morning that they anticipated being able to run two of the three rides scheduled for Friday.
But by Friday afternoon, all three rides for the day were called off. Staffers said the ground was too wet for railroad repairs to be made. Four train rides for Saturday remained on schedule, they said.
“It was my Christmas present,” said Lisa Smith. “I’ve been looking forward to it for the last couple of months.”
Lisa Smith and Sandy Bidwell drove to Batesville from Little Rock Arkansas to ride The Train to Christmas Town at 2 p.m. on Friday.
But that didn't happen because of Thursday night's derailment. The holiday show aboard was part of Lisa Smith's Christmas present, and they couldn't reschedule because of family plans. So, they got a refund.
“We’ve been putting off because of a busy schedule and this year it was like hell or high water, but I didn’t expect a train dump,” said Bidwell.
Managers for the ride said Friday that 302 people were aboard the train on the Grenada Railroad line Thursday night when a rail folded. But luckily the train did not tip and fall. Those passengers riding quickly noticed something was wrong.
"The car eventually turned over at maybe a 45 degree angle," a passenger told us Thursday night.
"The train was moving at approximately 15 miles an hour," said Don Clayton, General Manager for the Train to Christmas Town, "Both engineers, there's an engineer on the north and south end noticed a shudder and that was the train slipping."
Friday morning the train remained stuck along Highway 51 as railroad personnel made repairs to the line. Ride managers said the Chicago-based company leads four holiday train runs like this across the country. It is the 5th year for the attraction in Batesville, which serves 30,000 people annually, managers said.
It is the first-ever incident.
"We are very fortunate the train was upright," said Clayton. "The passengers were shaken at the moment it happened, but when they arrived back here in town they were all singing Christmas carols."
Affected customers were offered either a re-ride or refund if the derailment altered their plans.
A spokesperson for the Federal Railroad Administration said it was aware of the derailment and monitoring it, but a formal investigation had not been launched.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to Grenada Railroad, the owner of the rail line, for comment, but we have not yet received a response.
As of Friday afternoon, all rides will resume as normally scheduled on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
