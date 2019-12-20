Salvation Army needs 500 toys before the end of the day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Salvation Army needs your help. The organization needs 500 toys by the end of the day Friday for its Angel Tree Program.
Organizers are asking for arts and craft sets, fashion accessories, educational tables, and sports equipment for boys and girls ages 9 to 12.
Donations can be dropped off at the Gaston Community Center located at 1046 South Third St. today from 9 am - 11 am.
Volunteers will be sorting and distributing gifts to children through the end of the day today.
For more information on the Salvation Army, click here.
