SCS superintendent to surprise 10 families with gifts with help from donation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In this season of giving, the Shelby County Schools district is giving back in a big way to nearly a dozen families in need of a holiday blessing.
It’s something the district does year-round connecting students and families to resources when in need.
In a district serving more than 100,000 students, Shelby County Schools knows the needs of those children often go beyond what they are taught in the classroom.
“A lot of times children have other issues and challenges, and so in order to keep that teacher in the classroom, our family engagement specialists are able to meet the needs of those students,” said Jerica Phillips, Shelby County Schools.
Those specialists are spread across schools in the district ready to jump in to support students and their families when in need.
“So whenever we see a family has been impacted with trauma or any type of need maybe a fire or homelessness we always try to make sure we reach out, find out who that family is, what school they go to, and then connect them with the right resources,” she said.
And this year, Shelby County Schools new superintendent Dr. Joris Ray is spreading holiday cheer to 10 families with help from an anonymous donor. He will surprise them with gifts they never saw coming.
“It is so important we encourage them to come to class every day. Attendance matters. We don’t want them to miss out on an education because of something that has been lost like their home or grief, so just want to make sure that those families are supported during this season and all during the year,” said Phillips.
Dr. Ray asked for help from principals and the family engagement specialists to identify families in need of some extra joy this holiday season.
“This is a season of giving so when you think about the difference you can make when these families are going through what ever trauma, you know maybe a fire,” said Phillips. “What he wants to do is personally bless about 10 families here in the city.”
Deserving families soon to receive an unexpected gift on Monday to make their holiday even brighter.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.