SCS teacher placed on administrative leave, accused of raping 14-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Schools teacher is on paid administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with rape.
Marvin Eugene Straughter is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old boy between July 2018 and August 2019.
Straughter is a fifth grade teacher at Oakhaven Elementary School.
Shelby County Schools officials say these allegations do not involve students at Oakhaven Elementary School.
Straughter was placed on leave on Dec. 10, pending the outcome of the investigation.
He was arrested earlier this week and is charged with aggravated statutory rape.
The 53-year-old Oakhaven Elementary School teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy.
According to a police affidavit -- on Dec. 6, Memphis Police received a complaint from the boy's great-grandfather after his great-grandson told him about their relationship.
The victim told police on more than one occasion, he and Straughter were sexually involved at his home on Tutwiler Avenue.
The alleged acts happened for more than a year.
"I hope it's not true and if it is true it really bothers me that things like that can go on and there's nothing that we as neighbors even know about or do anything about and that's' terrifying,” said Suzy Hendrix, neighbor.
Neighbors say they were under the impression that the home was a halfway house, although they weren't certain.
They often saw people coming to and from it.
"I've spoken with a few guys and they've all been really nice and friendly and I've never had any kind of complaints,” said Hendrix.
Straughter has been a Shelby County Schools employee since July 2013.
Shelby County Schools sent WMC the following statement:
“Families at Oakhaven ES are being informed of the investigation and that the allegations do not involve students at their school. Oakhaven ES staff will ensure students in Straughter’s class are fully supported while this matter is being investigated.”
Straughter is due back in court Dec. 27. He's being held on a $25,000 bond.
The school district has 30 days from the day he was placed on administrative leave to contact the state board of education.
