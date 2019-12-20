Shelby Co. Health Department offering free flu shots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is offering free flu shots across the county on Friday, Dec. 20.
The free flu vaccine will be available, while supplies last, at all Shelby County Health Department clinics listed below during the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with the exception of the Collierville clinic is open Tuesday and Thursday only.
No appointment is necessary to receive the shots at any of the following locations:
Cawthon Public Health Clinic
1000 Haynes, 38114
Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
167 Washington St., 38017
Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
Immunization Clinic
814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105
Millington Public Health Clinic
8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic
6170 Macon Road, 38133
Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
1287 Southland Mall, 38116
For more information about influenza and the flu vaccine, click here.
