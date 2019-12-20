Shelby Co. Health Department offering free flu shots

Shelby Co. Health Department offering free flu shots
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 19, 2019 at 7:49 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 4:28 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is offering free flu shots across the county on Friday, Dec. 20.

The free flu vaccine will be available, while supplies last, at all Shelby County Health Department clinics listed below during the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with the exception of the Collierville clinic is open Tuesday and Thursday only.

WATCH WMC ACTION NEWS 5 LIVE

No appointment is necessary to receive the shots at any of the following locations:

Cawthon Public Health Clinic

1000 Haynes, 38114

Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

167 Washington St., 38017

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic

6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Immunization Clinic

814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105

Millington Public Health Clinic

8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic

6170 Macon Road, 38133

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic

1287 Southland Mall, 38116

For more information about influenza and the flu vaccine, click here.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.