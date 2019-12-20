Tracking a slight chance for rain this weekend

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: While we might see a few peeks of sunshine this weekend, most of the region will remain cloudy. Right now, Saturday looks mainly dry with a shower or two popping up after 9 pm. There will be a chance for showers early on Sunday, especially for locations south of I-40. The weather maker this weekend will push across the southeast, keeping most of the region for north Mississippi and closer to the Tennessee River valley over the weekend. Highs will stay in in the lower to middle 50s through the weekend with lows in the lower 40s.