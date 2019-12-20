Tracking a slight chance for rain this weekend

Clouds will build and shower chances will increase thanks to a system pushing across the region this weekend.
Clouds will continue to build today with southeast winds around 5 mph. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 50s, which is seasonal for this time of the year. Tonight, we will keep with the cloud cover and see lows dip into the upper 30s. East winds will stick around 5 mph during the overnight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. High: 51.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: East around 5 mph. Low: 37.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: While we might see a few peeks of sunshine this weekend, most of the region will remain cloudy. Right now, Saturday looks mainly dry with a shower or two popping up after 9 pm. There will be a chance for showers early on Sunday, especially for locations south of I-40. The weather maker this weekend will push across the southeast, keeping most of the region for north Mississippi and closer to the Tennessee River valley over the weekend. Highs will stay in in the lower to middle 50s through the weekend with lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: We are tracking a dry and unseasonably warm weather for the week. Afternoon highs will be around 60 degrees on Monday. Christmas Eve and Day will be in the middle to lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Friday we are back into the upper 50s with cloudy skies. Overnight lows will remain in the 40s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
