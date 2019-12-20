Clouds linger through the weekend and there will be showers for some

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with highs again in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s.