Clouds linger through the weekend and there will be showers for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mostly cloudy to overcast sky will remain through the weekend as a disturbance moves to our south bringing rain to parts of the Mid-South Saturday night into Sunday.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: Calm Low: 37
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NE 5 High: 53
SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers Late Wind: NE 5 Low: 42
THE WEEKEND: Winter officially begins Saturday at 10:19 PM and it could start with rain for parts of the area. Some sunshine is expected to start the day tomorrow, but clouds will build back into the area during the day with showers developing late Saturday night. Showers are are likely early Saturday morning mainly along and south of the I-40 corridor and into north Mississippi. Most of the afternoon will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky along with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with highs again in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.