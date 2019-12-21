Family seeking answers as search continues for missing security guard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South family is desperate for answers after a security guard vanished just two days into his new job.
“it’s crazy. It’s just been my head, spinning, trying to figure out where in the world he could be,” said Adorthy Harris, victim’s wife.
Adorthy Harris can’t imagine what happened to her 81-year-old husband, Curtis.
They have been married for 31 years. She says he is usually in constant contact with her and has never disappeared.
“If he leaves or anything, he calls me every hour on the hour. Sometimes, you know, even if he is at work or I’m at work," said Harris.
Curtis Harris was last seen Wednesday at his job as a security guard at Ten Mile Creek Apartments on American Way.
His wife says it was his second day on the job after he moved from another complex.
Adorthy Harris says he told the other security guard he was working with on Wednesday that he was going to get something to eat.
“At 7 I talked with him, cause he called me and said, ‘what are you doing?’ I said, 'well, I’m trying to clean up,” Harris said.
By 8 p.m. Curtis Harris was still gone from his job.
Adorthy Harris received a call and she went to the complex and talked with his co-worker. They checked hospitals, with no luck. So she called police.
Harris says her husband does not have any memory problems.
He was wearing his security guard uniform, driving a blue Dodge Ram truck.
If you see Curtis Harris. contact law enforcement.
