Grizzlies can’t hold lead at Cleveland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are back in action, looking to erase the stain of that blown 24-point lead at Oklahoma City.
Ja Morant, a fairly quiet game with eight points, but a career high 11 assists.
Jeran Jackson, Jr. gets his groove back.
After being limited by foul trouble at OKC Wednesday, Triple J gets back to work, doing most of his damage in the paint, either driving by people, or with short one-handers in the lane.
Not to mention knocking down four of eight three-pointers.
Twenty-four points for Jeran, but just three rebounds.
Memphis opens a 12-point second quarter lead, but the Cavaliers respond with a red hot Jordan Clarkson.
Clarkson on fire in the frame, mostly of them from Downtown.
Fifteen in the quarter for Clarkson, 12-17 from the field, 6-8 from Downtown.
Clarkson winds up with 33 for the game.
Cleveland comes back to win it.
Final score 114-107.
After the game, these comments from Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins:
“Credit the Cavs for coming up with the 50-50 Balls,” Jenkins said. “Not good rebounding by our standards. Missed a lot of layups, had some turnovers, Proud of way we responded from loss at OKC.. But we’ve got to regroup to get ready for tomorrow.”
The Grizzlies come back home Saturday night to host the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. at FedExForum.
