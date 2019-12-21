Hall of Famer gifts kids from Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis with trip to Cotton Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis Tigers fans are planning their trip to Dallas for the Cotton Bowl next weekend!
But the trip is not cheap -- three local kids are getting the chance of a lifetime with an all-expenses-paid trip to Texas, thanks to Tiger legend Isaac Bruce.
University of Memphis legend and NFL superstar Isaac Bruce caught touchdowns in the NFL for 14 years in the 90s and 2000s. Now he's lending a helping hand to kids in the Boys and Girls Club in Memphis.
“For a lot of these kids it's the first time they've ever been on an airplane, first time they've ever been out of the city. It's a great opportunity for them,” said Keith Blanchard, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis President and CEO.
The Boys and Girls Club of Memphis is partnering with the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame inductee to take three kids and their families to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, who otherwise wouldn't able to go. Bruce is paying for ALL of the expenses.
“He's going to fly them all out there, put them up in a really nice hotel, feed them and make sure they have a great time at the game,” said Blanchard.
Keith Blanchard, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis says the trip will have a huge impact on the kids that attend the Boys and Girls Club in Berclair.
It's much more than just a free trip and a ticket to the big game.
“It's shocking the impact that it does have. They realize what's out there and what other cities are like and what other people are like in those cities and a lot of times they make friends. Then they kind of get the bug to travel,” said Blanchard.
The tickets are already purchased, and the plans have been made.
Blanchard said it all wouldn't have been possible without the help of an NFL superstar helping the community that supported him when he was just getting started.
“This is an incredible Christmas present, and it’s something I’m sure they’ll always remember. And they’ll never forget Isaac, I’m sure,” said Blanchard.
