Hardaway responds to Wiseman’s decision to withdraw from U of M

"He came the other day, and was like, 'I want to pursue my pro career.' Obviously sitting out 12 games, I can't imagine sitting out 12 games for something that he didn't do, and we feel like he shouldn't have ever sat out of. You never know what a goes through a kid's mind for that amount of time. Obviously I didn't want it to happen, but we support him a 100 percent. That basic. I wasn't happy about it, but I'm with James. I've been with James from the very beginning since he stepped in the city. I'm with him now, and I'm still going to be with him,” said Hardaway.