Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 32 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Phoenix Suns 126-108. Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and Danilo Gallinari scored 22 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City shot 56.3% from the field. The Thunder have won three straight and eight of 11. Ricky Rubio scored 24 points for the Suns. Devin Booker returned to Phoenix's starting lineup after missing three games with a right forearm contusion. He finished with 18 points, seven below his average.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Arkansas State and Florida International are set to meet in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The Red Wolves have won four of their last five football games, while Butch Davis's FIU team is trying to secure a winning record. Arkansas State is led by All-America wide receiver Omar Bayless. Quarterback James Morgan leads FIU's offense. It's the Red Wolves' ninth straight bowl appearance and the third in a row for FIU. Davis joins Alabama's Nick Saban as the only active FBS coach to take three different teams to three consecutive bowl games.
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Maurice Howard had a season-high 24 points as Alcorn State rolled past Ecclesia 122-71. Howard hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. Deshaw Andrews had 18 points for Alcorn State (4-6), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Corey Tillery added 17 points and six rebounds. Arne Morris had 16 points for the hosts.