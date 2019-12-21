Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with just over a minute to play and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-107. Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 33 points for the Cavaliers, who rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter. Love's clutch shot gave the Cavaliers a 109-107 lead with 1:03 left. Collin Sexton made three free throws and rookie Darius Garland added two to put the game away. Clarkson hit 12 of 17 shots, including 6 of 8 3-pointers. Jaren Jackson led Memphis with 24 points.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry will be available for Tennessee against the New Orleans Saints. But the Titans will be without starting cornerback Adoree' Jackson for a third straight game. Henry ran for 86 yards in a loss to Houston despite not practicing at all leading up to that game, and he was just voted to his first Pro Bowl. Jackson has practiced only once and was limited earlier this week. He injured a foot Dec. 1 in a win at Indianapolis. That leaves the Titans short-handed going against Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes says the 21st-ranked Volunteers will be adding point guard Santiago Vescovi to their basketball roster later this month. Barnes says the Vols expect to have Vescovi on campus by Dec. 28. Barnes said Vescovi is “highly unlikely” to play for the Vols this season. Barnes pointed out the steep learning curve anyone would face in this type of situation. Vescovi is from Uruguay but was playing for the NBA Global Academy in Australia. Recruiting sites have listed Vescovi as 6-foot-2.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Stef Smith had 20 points as Vermont romped past Lipscomb 86-63. Anthony Lamb had 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Vermont (8-5). Everett Duncan added 12 points. Ben Shungu had six rebounds for the hosts. Ahsan Asadullah had 18 points for the Bisons (5-7).