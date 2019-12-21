Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

TOP STORIES-TENNESSEE
House speaker saga, resignation is top 2019 Tennessee story
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An annual Associated Press survey of reporters, editors and broadcasters has named the dramatic fall from power of state Rep. Glen Casada as the top story this year in Tennessee. The former House speaker's sexually explicit text message exchanges about women and other scandals drove him to resign after a few months on the job. The second place finisher in the survey was Republican Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher program, which narrowly passed and is still awaiting implementation. Third was Tennessee's continued pursuit of inmate executions, while the rest of the country largely trends away from the practice.
BETHALTO-THREE DEAD
2 men, woman dead in southern Illinois; 2 fugitives arrested
BETHALTO, Ill. (AP) — Police found the bodies of three people in an Illinois house after two fugitives wanted in Alabama and Tennessee were captured in the St. Louis area. Police in Bethalto, Illinois, found the victims Thursday night after being contacted by investigators in Hazelwood, Missouri. That's where Brady Witcher and Brittany McMillan were arrested. Brian Koberna of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis says Witcher and McMillan “are connected to a substantial crime spree.”
SCHOOL SECURITY OFFICER-ASSAULT
School guard accused of assaulting Tennessee student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A security officer for a Tennessee school district is accused of lifting a 12-year-old student off the ground and holding him against a wall. News outlets report 40-year-old Andre Tyus has been charged with assault and put on administrative leave. Metro Nashville police say the boy's mother reported last month that her son had come home from school bruised. On the day of the alleged assault, Tyus was assigned to an educational center during a first-time offender program for students caught using or possessing drugs. Police say surveillance video shows Tyus apparently lifting the child up by his arms and holding him against the wall.
FATAL SHOOTING
Man gets 3 life terms for killing young stepsisters, man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison plus an additional 80 years for killing his stepsisters, ages 5 and 8, and a 70-year-old motorist. News outlets report 26-year-old Queshan Brooks was sentenced Thursday on charges including premeditated murder. Authorities said he shot his stepsisters as they were playing outside in the snow in January 2018. His stepmother testified that she saw him standing over her daughters with a gun “execution style." Brooks fled from the Nashville scene and carjacked two men, both of whom he shot. One of the men died at the scene.
AP-TN-OPIOID GRANT-TENNESSEE
Tennessee lands $5.3M maternal opioid misuse federal grant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has landed a $5.3 million federal grant that aims to address opioid misuse among expectant mothers and improve care for affected children. The Division of TennCare says it will partner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to focus on the issue in 26 rural and urban counties. Tennessee is one of 10 states to receive the Maternal Opioid Misuse Model grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Tennessee's initiative will focus on the expectant mothers and their children beginning in pregnancy and extending to one year postpartum. The money covers a five-year performance period beginning in January.
COURT VACANCY
Tennessee court commission seeking applications for vacancy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission is seeking applications for a circuit court vacancy in the 16th Judicial District in Rutherford and Cannon counties. The state Supreme Court said in a news release that the vacancy will be created by the retirement of Judge Royce Taylor on March 3. To qualify, applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years old, have been Tennessee residents for at least five years and are residents of the 16th District. The application is available online, and the deadline is Jan. 7. After a public hearing, the commission will forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee for his consideration.