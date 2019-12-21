Man faces life in prison for robbery, stabbing death of jeweler

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova mechanic is facing life in prison for the robbery and stabbing death of a jeweler who was found with his son clinging to his body behind a jewelry store counter.
According to the district attorney’s office, 24-year-old Jesse Slade pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder and aggravated robbery before his scheduled capital murder trial in January.
Back in February of 2017, Slade entered Golden Jewelers near Winchester and Hickory Hill with a handgun and bandanna over his face, according to investigators. Surveillance cameras show Slade taking jewelry and cash as 42-year-old Noah Ashene along with his young son were kneeling behind the counter.
The DA’s office says Slade stabbed Ashene 15 times in the neck and back after fearing Ashene recognized him from working on his vehicle. Ashene used his body as a shield to protect his son during the stabbing.
Slade was arrested four days after the attack with multiple pieces of jewelry that were taken during the robbery.
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Wierich says, Slade was facing a possible death penalty. He is now facing life in prison plus 10 years.
