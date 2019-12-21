NBA sends teams proposal for 78-game season, other changes

December 21, 2019

(AP) - The NBA has sent a proposal to teams calling for a 78-game regular season as well as an in-season tournament for all teams and a reseeding of the playoffs when the field is cut to the final four clubs.

A copy of the proposal was obtained by The Associated Press on Friday.

The plan laid out for teams calls for a play-in tournament to decide the seventh and eighth seeds in both conferences.

Players on the winning team in the in-season tournament would get a $1 million prize each.

