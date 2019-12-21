No. 11 Memphis overcomes turnovers, tops Jackson State 77-49

The Wiseman departure was still lingering with Memphis, which had anticipated his return next month after a 12-game NCAA suspension. But now the Tigers are adapting to the reality that the 7-foot-1 center — expected to be a lottery pick in next summer’s NBA draft — is not returning. “You can’t just grab the “Men in Black” pen and zap yourself. It’s going to be staying on the brain for a minute. That’s devastating,” Hardaway said with a laugh. “If anybody has that pen, please zap me.”