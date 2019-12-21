Precious Achiuwa talks about former teammate James Wiseman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saying goodbye to family is never easy, even if that family happens to be a basketball team. And it's especially difficult for the players left behind.
But with Wiseman now gone, the rest of the talented U of M team is forced to come to grips with the reality that their path to glory is now that much tougher without their top player.
Tiger Forward and fellow five-star recruit Precious Achiuwa had this to say about his former teammate,
"The thing is … I can't really say I could put myself in his shoes because I didn't really understand what he was going through from a personal standpoint,” said Achiuwa. "He was at a place where he had a lot going on. Obviously, a lot of things. Especially when things like that happen you have a lot of people trying to talk to you, and I respect the way he handled it, and I think he made the best decision for him moving forward."
So, how will the 11th ranked Tigers regroup -- especially with a game coming up Saturday against Jackson State?
Find out Saturday at FedExForum.
