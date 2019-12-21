Sheriff responds to state trooper’s arrest following records, stalking probe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A 19-year veteran of the Arkansas State Police is in trouble with the law following his arrest this week in a probe involving the use of records, stalking and terroristic threatening.
Mark Holland, 54, of Heber Springs resigned Dec. 18 after the investigation, ASP said Wednesday in a news release.
Holland was assigned to Troop B, Highway Patrol Division, in Newport. ASP Director Colonel Bill Bryant accepted Holland’s resignation.
Authorities allege that Holland unlawfully accessed the ACIC database and used information from the database to contact an Independence County woman who police say he stalked and made comments forming the basis of terroristic threatening.
“Holland faces criminal charges that include 18 counts of violating law limiting access and use of information or records retained by the Arkansas Crime Information Center. The law prohibits access and use of the records for non-law enforcement purposes,” the news release stated. “Using information gained from the records in the furtherance of committing other crimes is a Class D felony. Additionally, Holland is charged with terroristic threatening and stalking, also Class D felonies.”
According to an affidavit on file with Arkansas Court Connect, Independence County deputies contacted ASP after the victim filed a complaint against Holland.
The victim said she had received a letter from someone who said they “had strong feelings for (victim) and that they were willing to spend money for pictures of (victim),” the affidavit noted.
The victim said she had received nearly two dozen emails since April 2019 from the person mentioned in an email address she believed to be from Holland.
“When (victim) was asked why she believed it was Holland that sent the letter and email, she says that Holland had previously sent her a message on Instagram stating, ‘Damn girl, you sure lost all that baby weight'," the affidavit noted.
Deputies later interviewed Holland about the emails. Holland reportedly admitted sending the letter and emails and that he sent the woman nearly 50 emails in a three-year period, finding the woman’s email through social media.
“Holland says he mailed the letter after Thanksgiving and that he was able to locate her address by accessing the Arkansas Crime Information Center/National Crime Information Center,” the affidavit noted.
Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens told content partner KARK that his department took the allegations seriously and began investigating.
“We’re here to protect the public, not to harass them,” Stephens said.
Holland also reportedly told deputies that he had driven by the victim’s residence multiple times in his marked state police vehicle to find out if she was at home.
“Holland told me that he believed the email he sent that stated ‘on the other hand, if I have to come over there, I’ll take my own pics, I’m going to get what I want,' was threatening to (victim)” Independence County authorities said in the affidavit. “The email also stated 'you are going to scream and moan, but you probably won’t really like it.”
Officials said in the news release they became aware of the allegations Dec. 13 and that the ASP Criminal Investigations Division immediately began an investigation. Holland was then placed on paid administrative leave.
Holland was arrested Dec. 18 and taken to the Independence County Jail, where a $5,000 bond was set.
Bryant said the arrest of Holland was difficult to comprehend but something that law enforcement must stand up to.
“As law enforcement officers we are expected by the public, and even among ourselves as protectors of the public, to live by standards both privately and professionally that exceed the principles of all others,” Bryant said. “I am both saddened and disappointed that someone who was among the ranks of the Arkansas State Police now stands accused of these crimes, but it is heartening to know we acted promptly to find the facts and present the evidence to the prosecuting attorney and court to hold this person accountable.”
Stephens agreed with Bryant’s statement.
“It’s concerning that an officer would do this because we hold ourselves to a higher standard,” Stephens said.
(Editor’s Note: In an earlier web copy, another trooper’s picture was shown in relation to this story. We regret the error.)
