Showers for some tonight & Sunday

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Christmas Day will be partly sunny with highs again in the lower 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the low to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s.