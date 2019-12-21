Showers for some tonight & Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A disturbance moving along the Gulf of Mexico will bring rain to parts of the Mid-South tonight and into Sunday.
TONIGHT: Cloudy Wind: Calm Low: 37
SUNDAY: Cloudy 40% chance. Wind: NE 5-10 High: 52
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy 20% chance. Wind: N 10 Low: 42
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND: Winter officially begins tonight at 10:19 PM and it could start with rain for parts of the area. Clouds will give way to showers late Saturday night. Showers are are likely Sunday mainly along and south of the I-40 corridor and into north Mississippi. High temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Christmas Day will be partly sunny with highs again in the lower 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the low to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
