Tracking a few showers this weekend

NEXT WEEK: We are tracking mostly sunny skies to start the week ahead. Monday we are looking sunny with highs in the lower 60s with lows in the upper 30s. Christmas Eve and Day are looking mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 60s and overnight lows in the middle to lower 40s. Thursday we are back to partly cloudy skies along with highs in the upper 50s to lower 50s and overnight lows near 40 degrees. Friday small rain chances return along with highs in the upper 50s. Better rain chances, right now, look to start the weekend to come.