Tracking a few showers this weekend

Clouds will linger through the weekend and there will be showers for some across the Mid-South.
Cloudy skies will prevail across the Mid-South today with a few peeks of sunshine possible. Highs today will warm into the lower 50s, after starting off this morning in the 30s and 40s. Northeast winds will stay around 5 mph today and into the night. Winter officially begins tonight at 10:19 PM, and it is looking like a wet start to the new season for some. Showers will be possible tonight and into the early morning hours tomorrow. Rain looks to be most probable for locations along and south of I-40 and into North Mississippi.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. High: 51.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: East around 5 mph. Low: 37.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow we are tracking rain as we start the day and clouds sticking around. A low-pressure system will move across the Southeast. We will be on the fringes of this system, causing the rain chances, mainly confined to North Mississippi and the Tennessee River Valley. Highs tomorrow will only warm into the lower 50s with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Showers will begin to taper off late Sunday and clearing skies will occur as we push into the start of Monday. Lows tomorrow night will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: We are tracking mostly sunny skies to start the week ahead. Monday we are looking sunny with highs in the lower 60s with lows in the upper 30s. Christmas Eve and Day are looking mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 60s and overnight lows in the middle to lower 40s. Thursday we are back to partly cloudy skies along with highs in the upper 50s to lower 50s and overnight lows near 40 degrees. Friday small rain chances return along with highs in the upper 50s. Better rain chances, right now, look to start the weekend to come.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.