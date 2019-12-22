Alabama St. hopes to end skid vs Austin Peay

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Austin Peay has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams, Antwuan Butler and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team's scoring this year and 76 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE EWUOSHO: Tobi Ewuosho has connected on 35 percent of the 20 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last three games. He's also made 79.6 percent of his foul shots this season.