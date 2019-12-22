Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee and Alexis Tolefree scored 21 points apiece and No. 21 Arkansas cruised to an 86-53 win over Arkansas-Little Rock. A'Tyanna Gaulden added 15 points and Amber Ramirez had 12 on four 3-pointers for the Razorbacks, who won their sixth straight. The game was part of a doubleheader with the Razorback men's team at Simmons Bank Arena. Dungee hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Razorbacks open a 23-11 lead. The redshirt junior who started her career at Oklahoma reached 1,000 career points at Arkansas with her final points, a three-point play early in the fourth quarter. Angelique Francis had 15 points for Little Rock.