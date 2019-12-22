Legislation raises age requirement for tobacco purchases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation passed by President Trump on Friday will now make it harder for teens to get a hold of any tobacco products.
“It might do some good because you have 18-year-olds in high school,” said Claresa Warren, Vapor Wize director of operations.
Raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products is just one piece of legislation included in the nearly $1.4 trillion spending package passed by the president.
Electronic cigarette products are included and the goal of the bill is to curb underage vaping.
Claresa Warren, the Director of Operations for Vapor Wize, says they ID everyone before they can come into the shop.
“If your grandma walks in here we're going to ID her,” said Warren.
She says teens are frequently buying e-cigarette products.
“There are 18 and 19-year-olds that come in,” said Warren.
But she doesn’t think losing those customers will hurt her business.
“There's plenty of smokers over the age of 21,” said Warren.
This restriction also comes after thousands of vaping-related lung illness cases and nearly 50 deaths were reported nationwide.
Warren says before the cause of the illness was found, they did see somewhat of an impact.
“Business has picked back up, people are learning that it wasn’t from anything that was FDA-approved products,” said Warren.
The legislation to raise the tobacco-buying age won’t go into effect until after the FDA updates its regulations.
But Warren says they are ready to comply with the new law once it happens.
