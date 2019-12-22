Memphis Rox gives coats, toys to children in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local non profit organization lent a helping hand to the community Saturday with a coat and toy drive.
Over the past three weeks Memphis Rox worked with the Mid-South community to gather winter clothing for those in need. Saturday volunteers gave out the clothing they gathered.
Memphis Rox officials say the holidays are a great time to give back.
“We’re not detached from the climate of the community. We’re here everyday, so we know what they go through," said one Memphis Rox volunteer. "And we know it means a ton to be able to come to a place where you trust and you feel safe.”
The organization also gave kids toys as a part of the drive.
Memphis Rox is part of the One Family Memphis organization that was created by Tom Shadyac as a way to help revitalize the South Memphis neighborhood.
