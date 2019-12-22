MPD investigating possible shooting on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a possible shooting at I-240 and Lamar Avenue. SmartWay cameras show a large police presence in the area.
According to Memphis Police Department’s Twitter, officers arrived on the scene Saturday night and later located a shooting victim at the Fire Station on Elvis Presley Boulevard.
Officers are working to find out exactly where the shooting happened.
We have a crew on the way to the scene for more information.
