Man accused of raping ex-wife for getting her nails done

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars, accused of a gruesome crime. Police say Elisha Clayton attacked and raped his ex-wife while picking up their children.
Neighbors on the street in South Memphis where the alleged rape happened, tell me they feel forgotten. They hope something can change to improve the area.
Elisha Clayton, 27, faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape and aggravated assault. According to a police affidavit, Clayton went to pick up his children from his ex-wife’s home on Edith Avenue Friday.
Investigators say Clayton became upset after seeing his ex-wife had gotten her nails done, after recently telling him she didn’t have any money.
Police say Clayton pulled out a weapon, forced his way into the home and then raped his ex-wife.
“Man like that really just blew me away,” said neighbor Rickey Rucker.
Neighbors on the South Memphis street were upset to hear about the crime. Several homes on Edith are vacant and dilapidated. Trash lines the streets.
Ricky Rucker’s family has lived here for 50 years.
“It’s been going down. You can see all these houses over here, no houses you know. All the houses tore down. It’s really not even a neighborhood anymore. It’s like they forgot about the neighborhood,” said Rucker.
Rucker hopes that some investment into the area and fixing up their neighborhood would help decrease crime in the area.
“We’ve been here from the start," said Rucker. “So hopefully we can be a part of building back up the neighborhood, the communities because we ain’t really going no where.”
I looked up Clayton’s criminal history, this is his first serious arrest. Before he had been arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Clayton has his first appearance in court Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.