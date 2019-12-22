Rain ending for most by evening

THIS WEEK: Monday will start with clouds but become mostly sunny by afternoon with highs near 60 and lows in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Christmas Day will be partly sunny with highs again in the lower 60s and lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 60s and overnight lows in the lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.