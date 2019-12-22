Rain ending for most by evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An area of low pressure tracking along the Gulf of Mexico is close enough to continue to bring rain to the Mid-South through tonight. Rain will end for most tonight but there could be a few lingering showers through early morning. Cloudy tonight with increasingly more sunshine Monday afternoon.
TONIGHT: Cloudy 20% chance. Wind: NE 10 Low: 43
MONDAY: Clouds early then becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Wind: NE 5-10 High: 60
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5 Low: 38
THIS WEEK: Monday will start with clouds but become mostly sunny by afternoon with highs near 60 and lows in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Christmas Day will be partly sunny with highs again in the lower 60s and lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 60s and overnight lows in the lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
