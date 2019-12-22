Road to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are less than a week away from the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
The 17th ranked Memphis Tigers will square off against the 10th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
Our news team loaded up their cars with gear and left from Memphis early Sunday morning.
After six and a half hours and 460 miles, they arrived in Dallas. They say the view of downtown Dallas from their media hotel room is amazing.
Meanwhile, the University of Memphis and more than 300 people who are a part of the team's support staff flew down on their chartered flight.
WMC Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer talked to the team's Director of Player Relations about the Cotton Bowl trip for Christmas.
“It’s a great time to spend Christmas in Dallas. We’re looking forward to the guys spending some times down there, really enjoying it. It’s a journey because it’s a family. And we’re all family,” said Steven Mizell, University of Memphis Director of Player Relations.
The University of Memphis says there are still tickets and parking passes available for the big game.
The ticket office opens Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
