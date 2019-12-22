Shoppers swarm stores for Super Saturday holiday shopping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday was expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year, earning the title ‘Super Saturday.’
The National Retail Federation estimated that about 148 million people would be out shopping. The Tanger Outlets were packed with people trying to find last minute gifts.
"I'm shopping for my stepmom, dad and family,” said Kedriana Mckinney.
Many shoppers came to the outlets looking for clothing, electronics and accessories.
“Got here when they opened up before it got too crowded,” said Gary Mcelhannon.
But one shopper, Jennifer Victory, said the crowds at the outlets weren’t bad inside the stores.
"It's not too crowded -- the lines are moving really well,” she said. “You can go in and see a long line -- but they'll have four or five cashiers and they're moving very fast."
Even though many are pushing their shopping to a tight deadline, some shoppers said they were able to score better deals.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.