Three men busted after marijuana-laced cereal, candy found in Hinds Co.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office made two separate stops, getting edible drugs off the streets.
Special Operations Officers seized 10 pounds of cereal treats infused with Marijuana during a traffic stop.
Sheriff’s officials said, deputies stopped the 2019 Dodge Challenger for speeding around 11:00 pm Thursday night on I-55 N. at Northside Dr.
Officials said that a strong odor of marijuana led officers to search the vehicle, that’s when they discovered the drugs disguised as cereal treats.
Major Pete Luke said, “we believe the drugs were being transported to Jackson from New Orleans.”
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jared Craft, 25, of Jackson.
The passenger identified as, Eric McCaskill, 27 of Jackson. Craft faces charges of Trafficking a Controlled Substance while in possession of a firearm, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. McCaskill faces charges of Trafficking a Controlled Substance.
Deputies also seized over a pound of edible marijuana candy during a traffic stop near Clinton.
Sheriff’s officials said, deputies stopped a white Ford F-150 on I-20 near the Natchez Trace on Thursday morning just before noon for a traffic violation when they discovered the illegal drugs.
The driver was identified as Christopher Arthur Blanchard, 36 of Brooksville, Florida.
He faces felony possession of Marijuana.
All three men are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
