Tracking showers to end weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: A few showers will be possible Monday for locations near the Mississippi-Alabama border, otherwise high-pressure slides into the region, giving us more sunshine and warmer afternoon highs. Monday we are looking at near 60 degrees with lows in the upper 30s. Christmas Eve and Day are looking mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 60s with lows in the 40s, which means Christmas will be warmer than average and rather mild. Thursday, we keep with partly cloudy skies and see highs in the lower 60s with lows in the 40s. Friday and Saturday, we are tracking small rain chances with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 50s.