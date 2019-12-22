Tracking showers to end weekend

A disturbance moving along the Gulf of Mexico is bringing lots of rain across the Southeast, including right here in the Mid-South.
Cloudy skies will prevail across the Mid-South today as a low pressure along the Gulf of Mexico moves rain and moisture into the region. Afternoon highs today will warm into the lower to middle 50s with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Locations along and south of I-40 will have the best chance to see rain through the day today and into tonight. Lows tonight dip into the lower 40s with cloudy skies and showers trying to exit the region. Winds will stay out of the northeast tonight around 10 mph. This low-pressure system is expected to push away from the region, giving us better weather to start the week ahead.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain: 40%. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 53.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: Northeast around 10 mph. Low: 42.
THE WEEK AHEAD: A few showers will be possible Monday for locations near the Mississippi-Alabama border, otherwise high-pressure slides into the region, giving us more sunshine and warmer afternoon highs. Monday we are looking at near 60 degrees with lows in the upper 30s. Christmas Eve and Day are looking mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 60s with lows in the 40s, which means Christmas will be warmer than average and rather mild. Thursday, we keep with partly cloudy skies and see highs in the lower 60s with lows in the 40s. Friday and Saturday, we are tracking small rain chances with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 50s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
