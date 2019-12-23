Decreasing clouds & mild temperatures

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday night lows will be in the low 40s. Christmas Day will be partly sunny with highs again in the lower to mid 60s and lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 60s and overnight lows in the lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers along with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the low 50s.