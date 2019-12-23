Decreasing clouds & mild temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -There will be more sunshine by late afternoon and the sky will be clear tonight. Lows will dip into the lower 40s. Fog will be possible overnight into tomorrow morning.
THE REST OF TODAY: Decreasing clouds. High: 59. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 41. Winds northeast 5 mph.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Fog possible early otherwise mostly sunny. High: 64. Winds: NE 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday night lows will be in the low 40s. Christmas Day will be partly sunny with highs again in the lower to mid 60s and lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 60s and overnight lows in the lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers along with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the low 50s.
WEEKEND: A weak weather system will approach the Mid-South over the weekend, so there could be a few showers on Saturday and Sunday. At this point, Sunday looks like the best chance for rain. Highs will go from the 60s on Friday and Saturday to the 50s on Sunday.
