Drizzle and clouds this morning, sunshine later

We are once again waking up to clouds and drizzle in areas along and south of I-40. Rain will end and clouds will gradually clear after 9 a.m. Temperatures are in the 40s now and will top out in the upper 50s this afternoon. There will be more sunshine by late afternoon and the sky will be clear tonight. Lows will dip into the lower 40s. Fog will be possible overnight into tomorrow morning.