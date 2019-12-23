Drizzle and clouds this morning, sunshine later

We are once again waking up to clouds and drizzle in areas along and south of I-40. Rain will end and clouds will gradually clear after 9 a.m. Temperatures are in the 40s now and will top out in the upper 50s this afternoon. There will be more sunshine by late afternoon and the sky will be clear tonight. Lows will dip into the lower 40s. Fog will be possible overnight into tomorrow morning.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds. High: 59. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 41. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have full sunshine on Christmas Eve tomorrow. High temperatures will top out in the mid-60s with lows in the 40s. We will have a few clouds on Christmas Day, but temperatures will once again reach into the mid-60s. We will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s on Friday.
WEEKEND: A weak weather system will approach the Mid-South over the weekend, so there could be a few showers on Saturday and Sunday. At this point, Sunday looks like the best chance for rain. Highs will go from the 60s on Friday and Saturday to the 50s on Sunday.
