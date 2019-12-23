Free Wi-Fi now available on MATA buses, trolley cars, and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you use public transit in Memphis, get ready for some big news.
The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) said all service vehicles will now offer free Wi-Fi. This includes all fixed-route buses, paratransit vehicles, and rail trolley cars.
MATA officials said the new service will operate under the Go901 network.
The new Wi-Fi service is a part of the new fare system that will include ticket vending machines, point of sale systems, Smart Cards, Smartmedia validators, and mobile ticketing.
The new system will also allow riders to purchase/store tickets and pay for fares while boarding/managing trips. These services are expected to be available in 2021.
