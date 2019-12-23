Free Wi-Fi now available on MATA buses, trolley cars, and more

MATA receives $12 million grant towards Bus Rapid Transit project (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 23, 2019 at 11:01 AM CST - Updated December 23 at 11:01 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you use public transit in Memphis, get ready for some big news.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) said all service vehicles will now offer free Wi-Fi. This includes all fixed-route buses, paratransit vehicles, and rail trolley cars.

MATA officials said the new service will operate under the Go901 network.

The new Wi-Fi service is a part of the new fare system that will include ticket vending machines, point of sale systems, Smart Cards, Smartmedia validators, and mobile ticketing.

The new system will also allow riders to purchase/store tickets and pay for fares while boarding/managing trips. These services are expected to be available in 2021.

“Free Wi-Fi is a huge step in the right direction toward improving customer service at MATA. Our team has worked quickly to accomplish this goal in just four months which is far less time than most transit authorities have been able to implement it. Our goal was to be able to offer this as an early Christmas present for customers and we are happy that we were able to accomplish that.”
MATA Chief Executive Officer Gary Rosenfeld

