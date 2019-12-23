Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 32 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 118-112. Oklahoma City trailed by 18 points in the second quarter, making it the third time in seven days the Thunder overcame a deficit that big to win. Paul George scored 18 points in his first game back in Oklahoma City since being traded from the Thunder to the Clippers. Los Angeles scoring leader Kawhi Leonard sat out because of left knee soreness.
UNDATED (AP) — NBA coaches are striking the delicate balance between pushing inexperienced players enough for the players and the team to have success while realizing that the learning curve in the league is often a long one. The pace of the NBA can be daunting for newcomers. There’s little time for extensive practices so players must make strides on the fly and are thrown into the fire to learn as they go. There’s no one-size-fits all but if players and coaches don’t figure it out, both can be out of a job.
UNDATED (AP) — The College Football Playoff could produce more than a few offensive fireworks. No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma all feature offenses fueled by catch-everything wideouts who specialize in spectacular grabs and have incredible finishing speed. With the all the talent at wide receiver its the first time all four CFP participants are averaging better than 43 points a game.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has lived up to the hype about his game. The highly recruited freshman has started every game for the top-ranked Tigers. Stingley had two interceptions in the Southeastern Conference championship game against Georgia. Now, he and LSU's defense are set to face Oklahoma in the College Football Playoffs. The Sooners have a high-powered offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Stingley leads the league with six interceptions and 19 pass breakups. He was one of the nation's top recruits out of high school.