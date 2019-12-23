Man blames voices in his head after attempting to kill victim with machete, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is injured and another is behind bars after a machete attack Saturday at a home near Wells Station Road, according to an affidavit.
The victim told responding officers that he woke up to Kevin Armour standing over him with a machete. Armour allegedly told the victim that the voices in his head were telling him to kill the victim before he began swinging the weapon.
The victim suffered injuries to his hand and ribs as he tried to get away from Armour. Investigators say video of the attack was recorded and taken for evidence.
The victim told police he did not invite Armour into his home prior to the attack. Police took Armour into custody after he was positively identified by the victim. He was found on Townes Avenue still in possession of the machete.
Armour is charged with especially aggravated burglary, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and theft of property.
