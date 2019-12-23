Man wanted for questioning in Rhodes student murder has criminal background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis college student was killed in a fight outside a bar in Nashville. The man police say has important information about the stabbing has a criminal history with the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Paul Trapeni, 21, a student at Rhodes College, was stabbed and killed outside The Dogwood bar Saturday night. Investigators said Michael Mosley, 23, is wanted for questioning because investigators said he has ‘definitive information about the murders.’
This isn’t the first time Mosley had a run-in with Nashville police.
Back in May 2015, Mosley was arrested by SWAT officers at a Nashville tattoo shop. Special agents and police dogs surrounded the shop and Mosley took off toward a wooded area. Mosley was eventually apprehended by a police dog.
Authorities said Mosley was considered armed and dangerous. He stabbed a man in the stomach before his accomplice shot the man in the arm, according to MNPD. The violence escalated after a dispute over his accomplice’s 14-month-old daughter.
Mosley was held on a $100,000 bond on two counts aggravated assault.
